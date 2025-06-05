Brussels And Doha Deepen Economic Ties With Strategic Business Mission

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Economic ties between Brussels and Doha received a strong boost as a Belgian business delegation recently visited the country, opening doors to joint ventures, technology exchange, and targeted sector partnerships that could shape the future of bilateral trade.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Isabelle Grippa, CEO of hub, underscored a renewed commitment to long-term, innovation-driven cooperation between the two nations as the mission brought together 40 Belgian companies and 60 participants across a range of strategic sectors.

“The primary goals of our visit were to facilitate business connections between Belgian and Qatari stakeholders, identify areas of strategic cooperation, and support our companies particularly SMEs as they explore the Qatari market,” said Grippa.“We also aimed to strengthen institutional dialogue and present ourselves as partners of choice for Qatar's National Vision 2030.”



Throughout the mission, nearly thirty business-to-business (B2B) and 8 business-to-government (B2G) meetings were organised, including a notable dialogue between Hamad Medical Corporation and the Brussels H.U.B. Bordet Hospital to discuss cancer treatment collaboration. These high-level exchanges laid the groundwork for more structured bilateral cooperation in the months ahead.

Several sectors emerged as ripe for partnership, notably health tech, sustainable construction, and the circular economy. Grippa noted Qatar's expanding healthcare sector as a natural fit for Belgium's advanced medical capabilities.

“With our institutions, like the Bordet Institute, offer cutting-edge expertise in oncology and digital health, Belgium is internationally recognised for the quality of its healthcare system,” she said.

Similarly, Belgium's leadership in sustainable urban planning and eco-friendly building aligns closely with Qatar's smart city ambitions under Vision 2030.“We have one of the most advanced value chains in passive construction in the world, thanks to our strict and ambitious regulations,” Grippa emphasised.

On the other hand, energy transition and circular economy practices were also high on the agenda.“Belgian companies, bolstered by public support, are increasingly offering innovative green energy solutions and waste-to-energy technologies that could contribute meaningfully to Qatar's sustainability objectives,” she said.

As the public agency for entrepreneurship in Brussels, hub plays a central role in guiding Belgian companies abroad. Grippa highlighted the agency's tailored export guidance, sectoral matchmaking, and ongoing collaboration with regional and federal trade bodies.

Grippa stated,“We maintain a representative in the Gulf region who provides personalised advice and facilitates connections on the ground. Beyond the mission, we will continue supporting companies through follow-up events and individual assistance tailored to the Qatari context.”

The positive reception from Qatari institutions has already sparked follow-up actions, with sector-specific initiatives in health tech, energy, and urban development underway.

“This visit has injected renewed energy and mutual understanding into our economic relations,” Grippa remarked. Beyond trade, the mission aimed to foster innovation-led partnerships and deepen institutional ties. “The openness of the Qatari authorities to dialogue combined with the readiness of our companies to co-invest in sustainable solutions marks a positive shift,” she said.

Grippa also stressed the importance of trust and strategic continuity in building resilient international partnerships. “In an unstable global environment, we need strong, reliable bridges.

Belgian companies are ready not just to deliver products, but to co-create, offer expertise, and support capacity building in the sectors that matter most to Qatar's future,” she added.