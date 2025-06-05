403
Sandeep Marwah Honoured By Yuva Soch Army For Service In Uniform And Social Contribution
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9th May 2025: Renowned media personality and social leader Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, was honoured by the dynamic youth-driven organization Yuva Soch Army for his remarkable service to the nation. Dr. Marwah served in uniform for eight years as Honorary District Commandant DHG – Delhi Home Guards and has consistently contributed to social welfare initiatives throughout the year.
At a special ceremony, Dr. Marwah was felicitated for his enduring commitment to national service, civic discipline, and social upliftment. His dedication continues to inspire countless individuals across sectors.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“It is a matter of immense pride to have served the nation in uniform and to be recognized by an organization that represents the energy and spirit of India's youth. I believe that true service extends beyond the call of duty and is embedded in everyday contributions to society.”
Rohit Kumar Yogi, Founder of Yuva Soch Army, remarked,“Dr. Marwah is a shining example of leadership with integrity and purpose. His commitment to both national service and community development makes him an ideal role model for the youth of this country.”
Yuva Soch Army is a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the youth of India to become active agents of positive change. The organization focuses on key areas such as education, health, sports, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, and skill development. Through various initiatives, it encourages young individuals to drive social transformation and participate meaningfully in nation-building.
This recognition stands as a testament to Dr. Marwah's enduring legacy of patriotism, mentorship, and social responsibility.
