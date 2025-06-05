403
SW Network Wins Integrated Digital Mandate For FUJIFILM India Instant Camera Brand Instaxtm
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 5th June 2025 – SW Network, a leading integrated advertising agency, has been awarded the Digital Media, Social, and Growth Marketing mandate of Fujifilm's instaxTM in India. This collaboration, led by SW Growth Labs, the growth marketing vertical of SW Network, will drive a comprehensive strategy to scale the brand presence in the Indian market. The approach will include social media, creative campaigns, and high-impact performance marketing.
With the global resurgence of instant photography, Gen Z and Millennials have rediscovered their love for instant cameras, drawn to the tangible joy, nostalgia, and creative appeal of the instant prints. In this booming market, instaxTM stands as the category leader, continuously innovating to deliver unique experiences. From compact cameras and smartphone printers to designer film options, instaxTM has become the go-to choice for content creators, trendsetters, and gifting enthusiasts who want to capture and cherish their moments instantly.
As part of this mandate, SW Creative will execute a multi-pronged strategy to amplify instaxTM digital presence and consumer engagement. SW Growth Labs will lead performance marketing, media strategy, and SEO to drive high-intent traffic and D2C sales, while SW Network's creative team will craft compelling narratives, visual storytelling, and platform-first content to strengthen brand affinity.
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of SW Network, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:“instaxTM is more than just a camera brand. It is an experience that blends nostalgia with creativity, allowing people to capture and share moments in a tangible way. SW Growth Labs will lead performance marketing and SEO, while SW Creative will drive creative, influencer, creative, and social strategies. Together, we are building an integrated approach to accelerate the brand's digital growth in India. At SW Network, we believe in the power of data-driven creativity to build meaningful brand connections. We look forward to strengthening brand presence and engagement in the market."
Shaiphali Galhotra, Digital Marketing Manager for instaxTM division at FUJIFILM India, added, "Our partnership with SW Network is a key step in strengthening the brand's digital-first approach. By integrating media, social, and performance marketing strategies, we aim to build a stronger, more engaging brand presence while enhancing our D2C experience. We are confident that SW Network's expertise will drive meaningful results and solidify the brand's market leadership in India's instant photography market."
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SW Network as it continues to redefine digital marketing with innovation, precision, and impact. By unifying media, influencer marketing, creative storytelling, social media, and performance-driven strategies, this partnership is set to unlock new growth opportunities for instaxTM, reinforcing its dominance in India's thriving instant photography space.
About SW Network:
SW Network is an integrated advertising agency built to deliver impact-driven, full-funnel marketing solutions. With specialized verticals across creative, production, performance marketing, and influencer networks, the agency ensures brands experience cohesive, insight-led, and value-first campaigns.
Headquartered in Delhi with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, SW Network partners with ambitious brands to create work that resonates with audiences, delivers measurable business outcomes, and shapes meaningful conversations.
