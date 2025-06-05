403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide For Today - JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- Thursday's temperatures are predicted to be close to normal for this time of year, with most places seeing moderate temperatures and the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing high temperatures. There will be moderately strong northwesterly to northeasterly winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today are 31–20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 29–18 in the western part, 27–16 in the northern highlands, 28–14 in the Shara highlands, 34–21 in the Badia regions, 32–20 in the plains regions, 37–23 in the northern Jordan Valley, 39–27 in the southern Jordan Valley, 38–25 in the Dead Sea, and 39–26 in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- Thursday's temperatures are predicted to be close to normal for this time of year, with most places seeing moderate temperatures and the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing high temperatures. There will be moderately strong northwesterly to northeasterly winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today are 31–20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 29–18 in the western part, 27–16 in the northern highlands, 28–14 in the Shara highlands, 34–21 in the Badia regions, 32–20 in the plains regions, 37–23 in the northern Jordan Valley, 39–27 in the southern Jordan Valley, 38–25 in the Dead Sea, and 39–26 in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment