Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide For Today - JMD


2025-06-05 02:16:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- Thursday's temperatures are predicted to be close to normal for this time of year, with most places seeing moderate temperatures and the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing high temperatures. There will be moderately strong northwesterly to northeasterly winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today are 31–20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 29–18 in the western part, 27–16 in the northern highlands, 28–14 in the Shara highlands, 34–21 in the Badia regions, 32–20 in the plains regions, 37–23 in the northern Jordan Valley, 39–27 in the southern Jordan Valley, 38–25 in the Dead Sea, and 39–26 in the Gulf of Aqaba.

