Kingspan Ramps Up Planned US Roofing Investment To $1 Billion

STILLWATER, Okla. and CUMBERLAND, Md., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingspan Group plc, the global leader in high performance insulation and building envelope solutions, is ramping up its commitment to the US from $750m with $1 billion of capital investment over the next 5 years. The One Big Beautiful Act, when enacted, should make the returns even more compelling.

Progress at our groundbreaking Roofing facilities in Maryland and Oklahoma is continuing apace and both will be in production in 2026.

As a consequence of the significant market and cross sell opportunity we are closely exploring an entry to the shingles category to be potentially based at our hundred-acre roofing campus in Oklahoma. The logistical synergies of a roofing mega-site, the largest in the US, centrally located, and a channel synergy of full spectrum commercial and residential applications will be unrivalled. It will target a ROCE in excess of 20% within 4 years on a $250m investment, within the overall $1 billion capital plan.

We expect these investments will materially contribute to the Group's earnings over the next decade and beyond.

For Reference:

Lorcan Dowd

Company Secretary

T: + 353 (0)42 9698000

Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants

T: +353 (0) 87 2269 345

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Kingspan Group plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED