Kingspan Ramps Up Planned US Roofing Investment To $1 Billion
STILLWATER, Okla. and CUMBERLAND, Md., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingspan Group plc, the global leader in high performance insulation and building envelope solutions, is ramping up its commitment to the US from $750m with $1 billion of capital investment over the next 5 years. The One Big Beautiful Act, when enacted, should make the returns even more compelling.
Progress at our groundbreaking Roofing facilities in Maryland and Oklahoma is continuing apace and both will be in production in 2026.
As a consequence of the significant market and cross sell opportunity we are closely exploring an entry to the shingles category to be potentially based at our hundred-acre roofing campus in Oklahoma. The logistical synergies of a roofing mega-site, the largest in the US, centrally located, and a channel synergy of full spectrum commercial and residential applications will be unrivalled. It will target a ROCE in excess of 20% within 4 years on a $250m investment, within the overall $1 billion capital plan.
We expect these investments will materially contribute to the Group's earnings over the next decade and beyond.
For Reference:
Lorcan Dowd
Company Secretary
T: + 353 (0)42 9698000
Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants
T: +353 (0) 87 2269 345
E: [email protected]
SOURCE Kingspan Group plcWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment