313.7 MW Kelmė Wind Farm In Lithuania Has Reached The Commercial Operation Date, After Completion Of Second Stage

2025-06-05 02:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Kelmė wind farm II, controlled by its subsidiary UAB“Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), has reached the commercial operation date (hereinafter – COD).

Kelmė wind farm II, together with Kelmė wind farm I, is a part of the largest wind farm operating in the Baltics, Kelmė wind farm. The wind farm has a combined installed capacity of 313.7 MW and will cover the electricity demand of 250 thousand Lithuanian households. The total investments in the 313.7 MW Kelmė wind farm, including the acquisition price and construction costs, will amount to around EUR 550 million.

The Group reminds that Kelmė wind farm I has reached COD on 17 April 2025 (link ).

Kelmė wind farm II is located in central Lithuania, Kelmė district, and consists of 28 Nordex N163/6.X wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 199.6 MW. The total investments in the wind farm will amount to around EUR 360 million.

Since the COD of Kelmė wind farm II, the Group's installed Green Capacities have increased to 1.7 GW (from 1.5 GW).

The Group reminds that its objective is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group's strategy (link ).

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

