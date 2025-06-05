Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Lead Global Green Agenda On World Environment Day 2026


2025-06-05 02:15:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced today that Azerbaijan will serve as the future host of World Environment Day 2026, Trend reports.

The announcement came during this year's official observance, held in the Republic of Korea.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, has grown into the largest international platform for environmental advocacy since its inception in 1973. Under UNEP's guidance, the event mobilizes millions worldwide to take action on climate, nature, and pollution.

Will be updated

