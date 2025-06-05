Iran Taps Regional Ties To Spark Growth In Power Sector Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has initiated consultations with neighboring countries as part of efforts to attract investment into its electricity industry, said Iranian MP Ahmad Anaraki-Mohammadi, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Anaraki-Mohammadi said that the current power shortages are not the result of recent developments but stem from years of underinvestment. The issue is not about today or yesterday. The lack of sufficient investment in previous years is what led us here, he stated.

He emphasized that under Iran's national development plans, the country needs annual investments worth $20 billion in the electricity sector - a goal that has not been met in recent years.

The official also highlighted the high electricity consumption by Iran's mining and steel industries. He noted that if these sectors were to build their own power stations with a combined capacity of 10,000 megawatts, the load on the national grid would significantly decrease.

Iran currently has a total electricity production capacity exceeding 93,000 megawatts, yet still faces shortfalls during peak consumption periods. According to Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi, the country's electricity deficit can reach 24,000 megawatts during peak demand.

The state-owned TAVANIR company reported that on June 3, electricity consumption reached 65,100 megawatts - a rise of 7.3 percent compared to June 2.