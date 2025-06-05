Iran Taps Regional Ties To Spark Growth In Power Sector Investment
Speaking to local media, Anaraki-Mohammadi said that the current power shortages are not the result of recent developments but stem from years of underinvestment. The issue is not about today or yesterday. The lack of sufficient investment in previous years is what led us here, he stated.
He emphasized that under Iran's national development plans, the country needs annual investments worth $20 billion in the electricity sector - a goal that has not been met in recent years.
The official also highlighted the high electricity consumption by Iran's mining and steel industries. He noted that if these sectors were to build their own power stations with a combined capacity of 10,000 megawatts, the load on the national grid would significantly decrease.
Iran currently has a total electricity production capacity exceeding 93,000 megawatts, yet still faces shortfalls during peak consumption periods. According to Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi, the country's electricity deficit can reach 24,000 megawatts during peak demand.
The state-owned TAVANIR company reported that on June 3, electricity consumption reached 65,100 megawatts - a rise of 7.3 percent compared to June 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment