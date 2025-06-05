Enemy Drone Hits Minibus In Mykolaiv Region, Man Wounded
At 06:20, the enemy struck a civilian minibus in Yaselka, Kutsurubska community, with an FPV drone . A 70-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries. The victim is in serious condition and is receiving all necessary medical care, the Regional State Administration emphasized.
On Wednesday, June 4, the enemy twice attacked the Ochakiv community's water area and the Ochakiv coastal zone with FPV drones. There were no casualties.Read also: Ukrainian troops use drones to rescue comrades from encirclement in Donetsk region
Also yesterday at 5:30 p.m., the Russians carried out an FPV drone attack on the Halytsyn community. There were no casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 4, the Russians struck the Berezan community in the Mykolaiv region with a drone. A truck was damaged.
Photo: Ministry of Health, illustrative
