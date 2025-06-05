Alona Shevtsova Unveils Enhanced 3D Secure Integration To Boost Sends' Transaction Security

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Sends, a fast-growing digital financial services provider, announced the deployment of enhanced 3D Secure (3DS) protection across its payment platform, further safeguarding customer transactions in an increasingly digital economy.







The upgrade introduces support for 3DS2, the latest version of the 3D Secure protocol used for authenticating online credit and debit card payments. This next-generation security layer delivers a more seamless user experience, greater fraud prevention, and improved compliance with global regulatory standards, including the EU's Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements under PSD2.

"As digital payments continue to transform, so do the expectations around security," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends . "Our enhanced 3DS integration ensures that our users and partners can trust the integrity of every transaction-without adding unnecessary friction."

Sends , as an acquirer, always uses 3DS for secure payment processing, fraud reduction, and compliance with PSD2 requirements. This consistent application of strong authentication practices is central to the company's strategy of delivering trusted, compliant payment experiences for businesses and consumers alike.

The enhanced system utilizes contextual data-including device ID, location, and behavioral patterns-to assess transaction risk in real time. Low-risk payments can proceed without interruption, while high-risk transactions trigger additional verification steps such as one-time passcodes or biometric checks.

The improved 3DS framework is fully operational across all Sends-supported payment flows and applies to both business and personal accounts. It also ensures stronger protection for cross-border payments, subscription services, and mobile-first transactions.

This update is part of Sends' broader initiative to invest in advanced fraud detection, AI-driven risk prediction, regulatory readiness, and world-class customer trust infrastructure. For more information about Sends' security practices and platform updates, visit blog/ .

