Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) --
1962 -- The first issue of Al-Watan weekly was issued and Editor-in-Chief was Ahmad Al-Amer.
1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree that recognized Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) as a government entity that operated commercial flights.
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah a military ruler. The Amir also signed a law triggering imposition of martial laws if security and public order were undermined by an armed aggression or imminent attack, or due to domestic uncertainties.
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree announcing a defensive war between State of Kuwait and zionist gangs in occupied Palestine.
1972 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving Kuwait's membership in the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, endorsed by UN General assembly on November 26, 1971.
1983 -- Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Asousi - Director General of Kuwait Municipality in 1945, Director of Health Department in 1947, Director of Awqaf Department in 1948 and then Undersecretary of Ministrty of Awqaf - passed away at age of 95.
2002 -- The central Library at Kuwait University in Shuwaikh campus was opened and named: Jaber Al-Ahmad Central Library.
2005 -- Kuwait Government appointed two women - Fatma Saud Al-Sabah and Fawziya Mohammad Al-Bahar - as members in the Municipal Council for the first time in Kuwait's history.
2013 -- Foundation stone of the new KD-98-million Amiri Hospital was placed. The 12-storey building has a 415-bed capacity, 100 percent more than the old hospital building.
2015 -- Al-Jahra Hospital inaugurated the first advanced technology at the IVF units in Kuwait to conduct a microscopic examination of male infertility diseases.
2021 -- Mohammad Murad, of Kuwait, won the second place of Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2021 competition after catching Urban Wildlife second place for his photograph (The Fox of Arabia).
2021 -- General Assembly members of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) elected Hussain Al-Musallam, of Kuwait, as president for a four-year term. (end)
