MENAFN - Asia Times) Europe today practices a diplomacy that delivers no outcomes. Policies are not designed to protect interests, but rather scripted to signal virtue or hopeless transatlantic loyalty.

What emerges is not influence but illusion-driven by theatrical posturing, improvised authority and leaders performing roles the Treaties never defined. This apparatus speaks for a Union it cannot command, confronts adversaries it cannot deter and preaches values it fails to apply-notably at home. The result is a simulation of geopolitics without the means to shape it.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Kaja Kallas. As EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, she has, within months, inverted the role she was appointed to uphold-projecting the bloc onto the global stage with confrontational positions that undermine the very interests she is meant to defend.

While the US slaps punitive tariffs on Europe, openly mocks EU leaders at every opportunity or restricts visas for officials accused of censoring speech, Europe defers to Washington's harassment while simultaneously picking fights with China's cooperation overtures. This diplomatic inversion is so surreal it reads like satire-except it's shaping European foreign policy in real-time.

This isn't the misstep of an individual gone off script. It reflects the system that empowered her. Kallas is the crystalline expression of Europe's institutional breakdown-both architect and product of a structure where someone can improvise foreign policy from a legal vacuum, issuing declarations that member states neither endorse nor recognize.

In any functioning order, this would resemble performance art. In today's Europe, it passes for statecraft.

The decay predates her appointment. Since 2019, the European Commission has stumbled through geopolitics without strategy or constitutional authority, constrained by presidential-regime management, incoherent China positions and pathological American dependence.

What emerges is not mere incompetence but institutional abdication. What follows is diplomacy reimagined as avant-garde theater: loud, self-referential and detached from leverage.

Five recent episodes chart Europe's descent from foreign policy to geopolitical burlesque.

Act I . The“China Doctrine of Confusion” was inaugurated with Kallas's October 2024 confirmation hearing, branding China as“partly malign”-plagiarizing Washington's talking points without evidence or nuance. She marooned Beijing in a gray zone between rivalry and threat, manageable only through Atlantic alignment. When Trump returned and that alignment vanished overnight, Brussels found itself speaking a political dialect nobody else understood.