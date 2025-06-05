Turkey's Defense Minister: Training Syrian Army, No Plans To Withdraw Troops

Turkey's Defense Minister, Yaşar Güler, announced that Turkey has started providing military training and advisory support to the Syrian army. Speaking to Reuters on June 3, Güler confirmed that Ankara is cooperating with Damascus to enhance Syria's defense capabilities.

He stated,“We have begun delivering military training and advisory services and taken steps to strengthen Syria's defensive capacity.” This move signals a shift in Turkey's engagement in Syria, emphasizing support for Syrian state institutions rather than solely military operations.

Regarding Turkish troop presence, Güler clarified there are currently no plans for an immediate withdrawal of the more than 20,000 Turkish soldiers stationed in Syria. He explained that withdrawal will only be possible once“complete peace and stability” is achieved, terrorist threats are eliminated, and the dignified return of Syrian refugees is ensured.

Güler emphasized that Turkey's main goals in Syria remain the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and combating terrorist groups. He noted that Turkey's military presence aims to maintain regional security and support Syria's sovereignty.

Turkey has maintained a significant military presence in northern Syria for years, controlling several areas through extensive operations. Ankara has pledged to facilitate reconstruction efforts and the safe return of displaced Syrians in the territories under its influence.

Turkey's new role in training Syrian forces marks a nuanced approach to its involvement in the Syrian conflict, shifting towards institutional support while maintaining security priorities.

However, the timeline for Turkish troop withdrawal remains uncertain and contingent upon achieving stability, counterterrorism progress, and refugee repatriation, reflecting ongoing complexities in Syria's path to peace.

