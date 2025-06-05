Trump Proposes $1,000 Fee For Expedited Tourist Visa Interviews

The administration of Donald Trump is considering a new plan requiring applicants for tourist and other non-immigrant visas to pay an additional $1,000 fee for expedited interview appointments. According to an internal U.S. State Department memo and statements from an official, this proposal is under review despite legal warnings from government lawyers.

Currently, the fee for a tourist visa application is $185. The new plan would allow some applicants to secure urgent interview slots by paying the extra $1,000 fee. This measure aims to streamline and accelerate the visa appointment process for those willing to pay more.

The U.S. State Department has declined to comment on the internal documents but confirmed that improvements are being made to the visa scheduling system. The department is working to reduce wait times and improve service efficiency at U.S. embassies worldwide.

Since Donald Trump resumed office on January 20, his administration has adopted a tougher stance on immigration. This includes canceling certain student visas and tightening controls on various visa categories to reduce the number of migrants entering the United States.

According to State Department statistics, over 10 million non-immigrant visas were issued in fiscal year 2023, with nearly six million of those being tourist visas. This highlights the high demand for U.S. visas amid growing security and administrative measures.

The proposed fee increase for expedited visa interviews reflects the administration's intent to manage visa demand more strictly and prioritize certain applicants. However, legal concerns remain regarding the fairness and implementation of such policies.

If implemented, this new plan could significantly impact travelers seeking urgent visas, potentially limiting access based on ability to pay. Observers will be watching closely to see how the U.S. government balances security, efficiency, and accessibility in its visa procedures.

