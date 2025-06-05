No Aadhaar, No Tatkal: Indian Railways Makes ID Verification Mandatory For Fast-Track Tickets

Indian Railways has announced a major new requirement for booking Tatkal train tickets. Let's take a closer look at what it is.

Millions of passengers travel by train in India every day. This makes it very difficult to get a confirmed ticket these days. But in case of emergency, the railway's Tatkal scheme comes in handy. The Tatkal scheme allows passengers to book train tickets one day before their journey. This is suitable for immediate or urgent travel needs.

However, due to high demand and limited number of tickets, getting a confirmed Tatkal ticket is a big challenge. Most people are unable to get confirmed Tatkal tickets quickly.

While common people do not get Tatkal tickets easily, people kept accusing how agents easily get Tatkal tickets in bulk.

The railway has been constantly accused of various irregularities in Tatkal, with many people taking Tatkal tickets with more than one fake account.

In this situation, the railway has drastically announced that Aadhaar-based verification will be done while booking Tatkal tickets. This will prevent irregularities and getting Tatkal tickets, the railway said.

Can avoid fraudsters

That is, when you book a Tatkal ticket, if you enter your Aadhaar number, an OTP number will come to the mobile phone linked to Aadhaar. It has been said that Tatkal tickets can be booked only if that number is mentioned.

Aadhaar verification will be made mandatory for getting Tatkal tickets at the counters. The Railways believes that this Aadhaar verification can prevent fraudsters and irregularities.

With this Aadhaar verification, tickets will be confirmed for those who have the correct Aadhaar. Intermediaries who fraudulently book more tickets can be eliminated. While passengers have welcomed this decision of the Railways, the time taken to get Aadhaar OTP on mobile and enter it.

What to do if the ticket runs out by then? They have also put forward such opinions. The Tatkal ticket Aadhaar verification method will be implemented soon.