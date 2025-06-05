Planet Labs Stock Soars Higher After Surprise Q1 Profit - Retail Expects Further Gains
Planet Labs (PL) stock gained 14% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company posted a surprise profit in the first quarter.
The satellite imagery provider posted adjusted net income of $1.2 million, while analysts were expecting it to post a loss of $3 million, according to Bloomberg data.
The company's first-quarter revenue rose 10% to $66.3 million, topping estimates of $62.3 million.
Planet Labs's first-quarter net loss narrowed to $12.6 million from a loss of $29.3 million a year earlier.
It also generated positive free cash flow for the first time during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $226.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-terminvestments.
On a conference call with analysts, Planet Labs CEO Will Marshall said interest is growing in the company's offerings for the defense sector on both sides of the Atlantic.
He noted that European awareness about the importance of Planet Labs' data has increased significantly following the beginning of the Ukraine War.
During the first quarter, the company received an eight-figure contract from a European defense & intelligence customer for its PlanetScope and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) products.
For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of approximately $65 million to $67 million.
The company also raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast, with the new range at $265 million-$280 million.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'extremely bullish' (91/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'extremely high.'PL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:28 a.m. ET on June 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
One retail trader said it is difficult to find companies that are raising their forecasts amid the current market conditions.
“Hopefully gets some nice upgrades tomorrow,” another trader said.
Planet Labs stock has more than doubled this year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment