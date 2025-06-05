WTC 2025 Final: SA's Marco Jansen Opens Up On Learning From Stuart Broad Ahead Of Title Against AUS

South African pacer Marco Jansen said that bowling-friendly conditions at Lord's could help him in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

He also expressed his eagerness to "pick the brains" of ex-England quick Stuart Broad, who joined the Proteas as a consultant before the title clash.

Taking nine wickets at an average of just 13.11 on his first Test tour of the UK back in 2022, Jansen was a thorn in England's side, claiming four scalps in the space of just 11.4 overs as the tourists stormed to an innings victory.

Jansen emerges as a threat to Australia's batting

Towering at over two metres tall, the left-armer found prodigious swing with the Duke's ball on the tour, and stands as one of Australia's biggest threats in their World Test Championship defence when the teams meet from June 11.

Looking back on the match, where he also made runs down the order, Jansen carries confidence for the upcoming Final, knowing there is scope for improvement.

"I remember from a bowling point of view, the ball was swinging a lot more than I was expecting. Getting used to the Duke's ball, when it starts to swing, and just getting used to all the different angles or whatever goes with that,is important. And then batting, I batted well. There are a few good things (South Africa took from the 2022 match). And then there are a lot of other things there where I think we, and me in particular, can do a lot better," Marco Jansen said as quoted by the ICC official website.

Jansen on working with Broad

The Proteas have an extra weapon of sorts for the Final, bringing in England fast bowling legend Stuart Broad as a consultant for the Final only did the quick take 153 of his 604 Test wickets against Australia (the most by any player in red-ball history), Broad also boasts 113 wickets in the format at Lord's.

Jansen is eager to soak up Broad's knowledge in a bid to help the Proteas lift the mace.

"He's played a lot against Australia at Lord's. (I want to) Maybe pick his brain on what they did back then or what they did when he was playing to get certain batters out. You might get a guy out with a ball that you never even planned on bowling. So it's good to have the information," the all-rounder noted.

"Once you're on the pitch on that day, though, you have to figure it out for yourself. And then whatever plan you have or plan you think could work, (you) just try and do that and hope it pays off and you hope you execute well," he added.

Jansen was also a strong performer when the Proteas last faced their Final combatants in the 2022/2023 Australian summer, though the tourists failed to land a punch in a 2-0 series defeat.

Jansen's honest admission

The quick acknowledged his side weren't at their best against world-class opponents, though the variables around a neutral venue with a World Test Championship mace on the line mean the Final is destined to take a different.

"They have good bowlers, good batters. So we know it's going to be tough. The conditions are completely different. The way you're going to approach it will probably be different. And the thing that would probably stay the same is the analysis work and trying to see how you can get them (Australia's batters) out," Jansen explained.

"That'll probably stay the same. But going about it and playing in these conditions will be a lot different, in my opinion. For me, it's just on the day, what can you do to get one particular batter out? And if you're batting, what can you do to not go out? And, yeah, I think they're probably going to think the same way as well," he concluded.