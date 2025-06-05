Ananya Panday Enjoys A Relaxing Day Off, Unwinds On The Beaches Of Croatia- Photos Inside
Actress Ananya Panday has taken some time for herself from her hectic schedule and is enjoying a 'day off' in Croatia.
On Monday, Ananya posted pictures from her Croatia trip on Instagram. She was dressed in a bikini and was chilling with her friends on the beach.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)
She wore a red bikini and posed with her friends for the camera.
Ananya also shared a picture of a signboard reading 'Vila Nepos', which is clearly snuck in as a play on nepotism.
"A day off in sunny sunny Croatia." she captioned the post, the first look of her romance drama titled 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.
In the first look, actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya can be seen holding passports and sharing a romantic kiss on the shore.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)
"Flying together...again! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's Day : 13th Feb, 2026," Kartik captioned the post.
After 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' Kartik and Ananya are coming together for this film, which excited fans.
In the comment section, a social media user wrote, "Waited so long for this reunion still feels unreal can't wait to see you two stunning people back on the big screen."
"Best wishes to you," another user commented.
The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.
The plot details are still under wraps.
'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment