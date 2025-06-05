AKWEL: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED
| Next press release: First-half 2025 sales, July 24, 2025, after close of trading.
| AKWEL is an independent, family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, and a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group draws on first-rate industrial and technological know-how in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and in mechatronics integration.
Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.
Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP
