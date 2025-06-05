Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AKWEL: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED


2025-06-05 02:00:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Champfromier, Wednesday, June 5, 2025

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA eligible), a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, has postponed its Annual General Meeting until after June 30.

Given that the audit of the 2024 annual financial statements is currently being finalised (see press releases dated April 30 and May 28, 2025), the regulatory deadlines for holding a General Meeting no later than 30 June 2025 cannot be met.

The Company will file a request for postponement with the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse and will inform the market of the new schedule as soon as possible.

Next press release: First-half 2025 sales, July 24, 2025, after close of trading.
AKWEL is an independent, family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, and a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group draws on first-rate industrial and technological know-how in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and in mechatronics integration.
Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.
Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contact
AKWEL
Benoit Coutier - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO - Press relations
Jean-Marc Atlan - ... - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44

ACTUS - Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux - ... - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

Attachment

  • 2025-06-05_AKWEL_REPORT_AG_EN

MENAFN05062025004107003653ID1109639414

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search