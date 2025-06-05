7 Easy DIY Solutions To Eliminate Bathroom Odours For Good

Got a stinky bathroom? Ditch the pricey cleaners! 5 easy DIY tricks will have your bathroom smelling fresh again.

Changing weather affects everything, from the kitchen to the bathroom. As temperatures fluctuate, humidity rises, creating a breeding ground for bacteria in bathrooms, especially on toilet seats. Heat can also cause dangerous gases to form in toilets, leading to unpleasant smells. You might have heard of recent incidents of exploding commodes – that's due to the heat. This also intensifies toilet odor.

If your toilet and commode smell bad, you don't need store-bought air fresheners. Household items can control the odor. So, let's learn how to eliminate that bathroom stink...

Ensure good ventilation. Keep windows open and the exhaust fan running. This helps eliminate moisture and bad smells.

Dirt is the main culprit for commode odor. Deep clean your toilet seat at least twice a week with hot water and baking soda. This also kills bacteria. Clean sink and floor drains too.

Mix baking soda and vinegar, add halved lemons. This natural odor eliminator absorbs smells. Pour it on the toilet seat overnight to remove commode odor.

Essential oils eliminate odors and have antibacterial properties. Use lemongrass, lavender, peppermint, or tea tree oil. For commode odor, boil lemon peels in water, make a spray, and spritz it around the toilet. Leave a bowl of roasted coffee beans to absorb lingering smells.