Disney's Live-Action Remake Of 'Snow White' Sets Official Streaming Release Date Check Here

Get ready to witness the magic of the live-action remake of 'Snow White' in the comfort of your home.

As per Variety, Disney's live-action remake of Snow White will stream on Disney+ on June 11.

Starring West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler in the lead role, Snow White is the latest Disney property to be remade in the 21st century. Based on the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this new take on the story once again follows the princess as she runs away from her evil stepmother, played by Gal Gadot, and befriends a group of seven dwarfs in a forest.

A Darker, Modern Twist on a Classic Tale

The film was helmed by 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb and written by The Girl on the Train scribe Erin Cressida Wilson. Like some of the other recent Disney live-action remakes, though, the film underwhelmed at the box office, opening below expectations with USD 43 million at the domestic box office.

Gal Gadot described her role as the antagonist, stating, "She's evil, she's magical, she's delicious." Her portrayal aims to bring a new level of depth to the classic villain, adding a contemporary edge to the timeless story.

A Fresh Cast and Musical Reimagination

Directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer, the film features a script by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, with Marc Platt serving as producer, according to Deadline.

The film introduces a new male lead character portrayed by Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

According to Deadline, the original music for the film is crafted by the Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, famous for their work on La La Land.

Their compositions are expected to enrich the film's musical landscape, complementing the classic songs with new, original pieces.

The film's storyline remains true to the Brothers Grimm tale, following Snow White as she finds refuge with seven dwarf miners after being banished into a perilous forest by her envious stepmother.