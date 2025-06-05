APLA Unveils AI-Powered 3D Motion Generation Solution At Pan-Pan Day: Targeting Global Markets In Robotics And Avatars

Youngsu Lee, CEO of APLA and NALBI, presents the AI-powered 3D motion generation solution at Pan-Pan Day.

NALBI's APLA showcases AI-powered 3D motion tech at Pan-Pan Day, targeting robotics and avatar markets with mobile-optimized, real-time solutions.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APLA (CEO Youngsu Lee) by NALBI showcased its AI-based 3D motion generation solution at“Pan-Pan Day with G-Fund Operators” on May 22 at Pangyo Startup Campus, drawing significant attention for its innovative approach.Pan-Pan Day is a regularly held accelerator program hosted by Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA). It is designed to foster investment and technology exchange between G-Fund operators, key venture capitalists, and promising startups.Founded by NALBI in October 2024, APLA is a startup specializing in computer vision and on-device AI technologies. It has developed a high-precision 3D motion capture engine that runs in real-time on mobile devices without requiring server access. The technology achieved a PA-MPJPE score of 22.5 on the widely recognized 3DPW (3D Poses In The Wild) dataset, placing it among the top-performing solutions on open benchmarks.“Our technology is fully optimized for mobile environments to minimize server costs,” said CEO Youngsu Lee.“By combining high-precision estimation with a lightweight AI infrastructure, we're responding to diverse client needs in robotics, virtual content, and AI avatars.”APLA is expanding its market presence through three core solutions. Its robot control AI solution analyzes human movements from 2D video and converts them into joint control sequences for robots, enabling human-like actions. This technology can also generate training data for robotic foundation models.The generative AI avatar solution creates 3D avatar videos-complete with facial expressions and full-body motions-using only a user's image and voice. This can be applied to AI chatbots, virtual humans, and various digital content formats.Additionally, APLA offers a mobile-based real-time virtual avatar tracking solution that uses a smartphone to capture full-body motion with high precision. This significantly lowers the barrier to entry for the V-Tuber market.In the computer vision field, APLA holds nine Korean patents and one U.S. patent, with additional applications pending in Japan and the U.S. Its proprietary AI inference engine offers high chipset compatibility and adaptability across various industries.The company has set Japan as its first target for overseas expansion, with plans to establish a local entity in 2025, raise Series A funding, participate in CES, and enter the North American market. APLA also aims to expand global partnerships as a key infrastructure provider for AI-based 3D content generation and the robotics industry.At Pan-Pan Day, APLA demonstrated its technological edge, commercialization capabilities, and global expansion strategy, marking a meaningful inflection point for future investment and industry collaboration.The company also participates in the“2025 Pangyo Global Accelerating (AC)” program, hosted by GBSA's Pangyo Techno Valley Planning Team and operated by Y&Archer. The program supports high-potential startups preparing for global expansion through office space, overseas demo day participation, enhanced English-language IR, and international partnership building.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator's Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley's value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

