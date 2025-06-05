SOFT LANDERS Showcases B2B Financial Infrastructure For Expatriates At Pan-Pan Day With G-Fund Operators

Manju Han, CEO of SOFT LANDERS, presents the company's transaction and payment platform for relocation services at Pan-Pan Day.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SOFT LANDERS (CEO Manju Han), a startup solving budget and payment challenges for global expatriates, introduced its flagship B2B financial infrastructure platform during the 4th“Pan-Pan Day with G-Fund Operators,” held on May 22 at Pangyo Startup Campus.Pan-Pan Day is a networking-driven acceleration program jointly hosted by Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator (GBSA). It connects promising startups with G-Fund operators and major venture capitalists for investment and technology collaboration.SOFT LANDERS operates a platform that addresses the complex settlement issues faced by corporate expatriates. It allows overseas employees to use relocation-related services without a credit history or direct payment. Instead, the company settles payments 60 days later, while service providers receive payment upfront through a prepayment and post-settlement structure.This model creates an efficient payment environment for expatriates, companies, and suppliers. SOFT LANDERS generates revenue from a three-sided model-charging companies a 2.5% post-payment service fee, suppliers a 2.5% prepayment fee, and adding brokerage fees for intermediary services. This approach maximizes capital efficiency, and actual deployments have shown strong annual profit margins.Major Korean conglomerates such as Naver, SK Group, and SeAH Group have already adopted the SOFT LANDERS platform. The service supports expatriates with visa issuance, tuition payments, rental and insurance fees, EMS shipments, etc. The platform's Playbook-based standardized onboarding process allows users to use the service intuitively without extra training.CEO Manju Han stated during his presentation,“Each expatriate costs about $100,000 per year, and with an estimated global expatriate population of 5 million, the market is valued at approximately KRW 700 trillion.” He added,“With a proven revenue model, high capital efficiency, and an execution-focused team, we are now preparing for global expansion.”Through its participation in Pan-Pan Day, SOFT LANDERS engaged potential investors and demonstrated its vision as a scale-up B2B fintech startup offering a breakthrough in financial infrastructure amidst global supply chain realignment and digital transformation.The company also participates in the“2025 Pangyo Global Accelerating (AC)” program, hosted by GBSA's Pangyo Techno Valley Planning Team and operated by Y&Archer. The program supports high-potential startups preparing for global expansion through office space, overseas demo day participation, enhanced English-language IR, and international partnership building.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator's Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley's value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

