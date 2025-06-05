Dr. Ivo Ganchev Launches New Book The Branding Boardroom With Times Square Reveal And Free Digital Access

Dr. Ivo Ganchev at the Times Square reveal of his new book, The Branding Boardroom, on 15 March 2025.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ivo Ganchev, renowned business and political strategist, has unveiled his new book, The Branding Boardroom: Deep Conversations with Global Thought Leaders, with a striking Times Square billboard reveal in New York City.Building on the success of his eponymous hit podcast-which attracted over one million views-this book serves as a legacy project, making the most impactful insights from global branding experts more easily accessible to business leaders, professionals, and aspiring strategists worldwide.Aimed at those seeking to elevate their brand in a complex and fast-evolving marketplace, The Branding Boardroom features exclusive extended and polished interviews with five globally recognized branding experts:.Martin Roll – Global strategist and advisor to Fortune 100 companies.Sophie Bowman – Social media expert for Hollywood's elite.Dennis Yu – Digital marketing guru and global keynote speaker.Prof. Oliver Errichiello – Founder of a branding agency and author of 20+ books.Dr. Francesca Hansstein – Renowned specialist in consumer behavior“All successful branding begins with trust,” says Dr. Ganchev.“It's not just about logos and slogans-it's about creating enduring connections that inspire action. That's why branding strategy can't be treated as an afterthought-it must start in the boardroom, led by top executives who understand that brand decisions are business decisions.”In today's digital age-where artificial intelligence is reshaping how consumers engage with content and how brands communicate-this book addresses the growing need for strategic clarity, authenticity, and adaptability in brand management. As AI redefines consumer touchpoints and marketing workflows, The Branding Boardroom equips readers with timeless principles and actionable strategies to lead with purpose.Dr. Ganchev brings a rare blend of strategic insight and international perspective to the interviews. He draws on a decade of experience advising global firms, including Fortune 500 companies and government institutions. A former Global Partner at TopBrand Union, a boutique Chinese consultancy specializing in branding strategy and corporate transformation, he has also taught at prestigious institutions such as Queen Mary University of London.Dr. Ganchev currently serves as Director of Corporate Education and Assistant Professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University, and as Founding Director of the Centre for Regional Integration , where he most recently launched a new flagship podcast, New Regional Orders, focused on global strategy and regional cooperation.The Branding Boardroom is available in hardcover and paperback via Amazon . All proceeds from printed editions will be donated to charity. A free digital copy is available for download at the official website of the book and podcast .Visit to learn more about Dr. Ivo Ganchev's work.

