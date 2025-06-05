WTC 2025 Final: Keshav Maharaj Credits Proteas Youngsters For Test Revival Ahead Of Title Clash Vs AUS

South Africa veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj felt the youngsters in the Proteas team have added fresh energy that has helped in the smooth team transition, according to the ICC website.

The Proteas saw through the transition phase with new young players coming in, went on to top the WTC points table, and will now take on Australia in the Final at Lord's from 11 June.

Only three players in South Africa's World Test Championship final squad have experience of playing 50 Tests or more, and Maharaj is one of them.

Maharaj on his role as a senior player in the Proteas team

Speaking on the role of a senior ahead of the Ultimate Test, Maharaj felt the core of four-five experienced players have always tried to be a shoulder for them.

"Since the time the transition came, when the Test side started its journey, we've always been the support and tried to be there to support them both on and off the field," Keshav Maharaj said.

“In terms of this week coming (ahead of the big final), just to settle the nerves, make sure everyone's nice and calm and focused on what we have, the task at hand.”

Maharaj on youngsters in the team

Maharaj added that support was a two-way factor since the young energy augurs well with the brand of cricket that the Proteas aim to play, which helped the team transition nicely.

“I think they've also been a support for us, bringing that sort of new energy, that sort of exuberance of youth.”

"The exuberance of youth filters into the way we play our brand of cricket and is probably the reason why we're here today, building up towards the WTC final," Keshav added.

How Bavuma and coach Conrad are keeping SA motivated ahead of the clash?

The other senior, captain Temba Bavuma, along with coach Shukri Conrad, have kept the boys motivated ahead of the big final with different styles of leadership, reckons Maharaj.

"Temba is a good motivator, he reads the game really well and is a brilliant leader on the field," Maharaj added. "But with regards to Shukri, I think he gives you clarity.

“He's open and honest, and I think he just allows you to have the freedom to express yourself, be yourself, and just show everyone what you're capable of.”

SA to take confidence from T20 World Cup final defeat

Maharaj also felt the experience from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final will help the team draw the confidence to stand up in big moments.

“It's just about staying calm, trusting your skill, trusting the hard work, not just now but over the years and years that you've put in, and making sure that we're enjoying it out there.”

"I think that's one thing that's probably been a standout out of most teams from our Test side, is that the enjoyment factor among each other has been absolutely superb to watch," he added.