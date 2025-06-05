Valuable And Rare Premium .MUSIC Domain Names Released And Available For Registration At Auction.MUSIC

.MUSIC Domain Name and verified MusicID

Constantine Roussos (.MUSIC Founder & CEO)

.MUSIC Launches Open and Commercial Premium Service Names for Registration without Nexus Requirements

- Constantine Roussos, the Greek-Cypriot Founder and CEO of .MUSIC.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .MUSIC, the official operator of the .MUSIC top-level domain (TLD) (e.g. yourname) has announced the launch of a new category of valuable and rare premium .MUSIC domain names that are available for registration, called“Service Names.”

.MUSIC Service Names are designed for commercial and business use. They are exempt from the standard .MUSIC Nexus registration requirements, which makes them easier and faster to register. These premium domain names are highly valuable and memorable, offering new exciting branding opportunities for commercial entities looking to secure scarce .MUSIC Service Names, which include sought after music keywords and categories.



WHY SERVICE NAMES?

.MUSIC Service Names provide access to valuable keywords and categories and meet the rising demand from commercial businesses seeking descriptive, service-oriented .MUSIC keyword names that reflect their music-related offerings. Service Name pricing has been structured to protect domain integrity and prevent abuse and speculative hoarding. This ensures that these rare .MUSIC domains are properly used by legitimate commercial interests relating to music.



“We are seeing explosive interest in valuable, rare and premium .MUSIC domain names from commercial entities, including music services, digital platforms, music companies, and music apps,” said Constantine Roussos, Founder & CEO of .MUSIC.“With Service Names, we are creating a new pathway for music entities to own meaningful, valuable and sought after .MUSIC premium domains that enhance their brand, provide authority, and signal business leadership in those music categories.”



SERVICE NAMES AT ACCREDITED REGISTRARS AND AT AUCTION

Interested businesses, startups, brokers, and agents can obtain Service Names through accredited domain registrars or by participating in auctions at

Examples of Available Service Names:

Platinum Tier (Premium Names with "Make an Offer"):

ai

streaming

buy

btc

eth

Standard Tier (With "Minimum Reserve Pricing"):

superstar

rapstar

fanbase

topcharts

indiebeats

Thousands more Service Names are available across various categories. To browse the full list and access auction details, visit:



ABOUT .MUSIC

.MUSIC is the trusted, safe and secure top-level domain name and verified ID for the global music community and industry. The .MUSIC initiative is supported by one of the largest international music coalitions ever assembled, including the most prominent and influential music organizations representing over 95% of global music consumed. It is a global music community-based and industry-led effort to create verified .MUSIC top-level domain with music-tailored policies and enhanced safeguards to protect intellectual property and the rights of music creators globally, giving them full control of their brand identity and their music assets, including directly owning their relationships with fans and customers. The .MUSIC top-level domain provides a music-centric Internet, a thriving, vibrant, and innovative ecosystem that promotes legitimate music creation, access, and distribution, where the global music community securely connects, interacts and transacts. For more information, visit: .

To learn more or register your .MUSIC domain, visit:

Constantine Roussos

.MUSIC

...c

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.