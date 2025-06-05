Ardis Law LLP Brings Fresh Perspective To Atlanta's Legal Landscape

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Michele Stumpe, LeeAnn Jones, Lisa Harper, Matt Rosenkoff and Kyle Baker launch new firm with innovative approach to client work.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Attorneys Michele Stumpe, LeeAnn Jones, Lisa Harper, Matt Rosenkoff and Kyle Baker today announced the launch of Ardis Law LLP, an Atlanta-based firm that offers a strong foundation of services including litigation, employer and executive counseling, commercial real estate, leasing and lending services, creditors rights and bankruptcy, and a robust hospitality, alcohol and regulated products practice.The attorneys, all former senior partners of Taylor Duma LLP with decades of experience, will be dedicated to delivering more for their clients through innovative legal strategies developed with a lens for turning seemingly intractable obstacles into stepping stones for growth.“The name of our firm - "Ardis"- signifies fertile ground, innate creativity, growth, understanding and dedication,” said Michele Stumpe.“We will champion our clients' interests with unwavering dedication, creative problem solving and proactive guidance. We partner with clients throughout their journey to empower and help them feel confident about their choices.”Ardis Law opens with more than 200 clients, ranging from a host of national brands to small and mid-sized businesses seeking counsel on a range of issues. Building on a strong foundation of legal offerings, the firm plans to grow intentionally and strategically to continue providing a full range of services for their clients.Kerry Stumpe, former National Director of Licensing and Permits at Taylor Duma and a founding member of the firm's Restaurant, Food and Beverage, and Licensing Department, will serve as CEO of Ardis Law. He said he envisions Ardis Law as a firm that will attract-like minded attorneys who want the structure and support of a traditional large law firm along with the ability to be flexible and nimble to provide creative and innovative solutions to clients' business and litigation needs.“After nearly 20 years of practice, I am humbled by this exciting opportunity to start Ardis Law with some of the finest lawyers, but more importantly, people that I have worked with,” said Rosenkoff.“I have always treated my clients as family, and this is a quality that is endemic to all of us embarking on this journey together.”Kerry and Michele Stumpe have prior experience launching successful business ventures beginning with the firm that they ran for seven years before joining Taylor Duma. In 2024, Michele Stumpe and Jones soft launched Ardis Dispute Resolution, P.B.C. (Ardis DR), which offers a full range of mediation, arbitration, court appointed neutral/special master, and other conflict resolution services. The two founders expect to now scale up the dispute resolution firm while also serving clients at Ardis Law.As a strategic complement to Ardis Law, Ardis Dispute Resolution focuses on providing a supportive environment for the resolution of disputes where its panel of approximately 20 experienced neutrals work collaboratively with clients to facilitate creative and cost-effective solutions to litigation and pre-suit disputes. Through their combined six-plus decades of litigation experience, Michele Stumpe and Jones developed a strong appreciation of the importance of putting control of case resolution where it belongs – in the hands of the parties.“The Ardis theme of 'where conflict ends, opportunities beginTM' applies to both Ardis Law and Ardis DR,” said Jones.“We're committed to creating opportunities for clients and parties to put an end to litigation and whatever conflict they are facing, allowing them to pursue new opportunities in their businesses and move forward with their lives.”“We are excited to build Ardis Law with a talented team who share the same values and spirit of collaboration that inspired our vision for Ardis DR,” said Michele Stumpe.“Our expertise ranging from the litigation practice of Ardis Law to the dispute resolution and mediation offerings of Ardis DR gives us the opportunity to support a full spectrum of clients with many different needs.”ARDIS LAW LLC FOUNDING TEAMKerry L. Stumpe, CEO and National Director Licensing and Permits Hospitality, Alcohol, Food and Regulated Products Practice.Michele Stumpe, Managing Partner. Partner with the Hospitality, Alcohol, Food & Regulated Products, Litigation and Dispute Resolution Groups who has extensive experience in the licensing and permitting practice as well as first-chair trial experience.LeeAnn Jones - Litigation and Dispute Resolution Partner with 38 years' experience as a firstchair trial lawyer focused on business and commercial litigation and complex tort litigation defense.Lisa Harper, Partner with the Alcohol, Food & Regulated Products Group who provides a range of litigation, outside general counsel, employer and executive counseling, and commercial real estate, leasing, lending and creditor's rights services.Matt Rosenkoff, Litigation Partner and former litigation practice group leader at Taylor Duma and former President of the North Fulton Bar Association, focusing on commercial litigation and representing businesses in consumer disputes.Kyle Baker, Partner with the Alcohol, Food & Regulated Products and Litigation and Dispute Resolution Groups who has extensive experience in the licensing and permitting practice as well as first-chair trial experience.Riviere Duffy Burris, an associate in the firm's Alcohol, Food & Regulated Products Group as well as its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice.Karina Delgado, an associate in the firm's Alcohol, Food & Regulated Products Group.Sybil Dogotch, Senior National Licensing and Permits Manager.Raven Willis and Courtney Draper, Senior National Licensing Professionals.Website (under construction):

