Seattle Orcas Launch Season 3 With A Bang -- Tickets On Sale Now For MLC 2025

SEATTLE , June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. The Seattle Orcas, America's Favorite Cricket Team, are back for Season 3 of Major League Cricket (MLC) - and this time, the West Coast gets a front-row seat. The Orcas open their 2025 campaign June 14 against Washington Freedom at the iconic Oakland Coliseum , marking their first-ever MLC matches played in Pacific Time.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated season are now on sale , starting at just $25 - a rare chance for fans to experience world-class T20 cricket up close and personal.

"Seattle is a global sports city, and the Orcas are proud to bring elite cricket to fans from the Pacific Northwest and beyond," said Hemant Dua , CEO of the Seattle Orcas. "This is our strongest squad yet - expect fireworks."

The Orcas will play their first three matches in Oakland before heading to Dallas and closing the regular season in Fort Lauderdale , a new MLC venue. From seasoned international stars to emerging homegrown talent, the Orcas' 2025 roster is loaded with power, precision, and Pacific Northwest pride.

Seattle Orcas 2025 MLC Squad

Batters:



David Warner (Captain) π¦πΊ

Steven Taylor πΊπΈ

Shimron Hetmyer π¬πΎ Aaron Jones πΊπΈ

Wicket Keeper All-Rounders:



Heinrich Klaasen πΏπ¦

Rahul Jariwala πΊπΈ Shayan Jhangir πΊπΈ

All-Rounders



Sujit Nayak πΊπΈ

Kyle Mayers π§π§

Sikandar Raza πΏπΌ

Gulbadin Naib π¦π«

Ali Sheikh πΊπΈ Harmeet Singh πΊπΈ

Bowlers:



Fazalhaq Farooqi π¦π«

Obed McCoy π±π¨

Jasdeep Singh πΊπΈ

Cameron Gannon πΊπΈ

Ayan Desai πΊπΈ Waqar Salamkheil π¦π«

Coaching Staff & Leadership:



Venugopal Rao β General Manager

Matthew Mott β Head Coach

Ian Bell β Batting Coach

Munaf Patel β Bowling Coach

Rishi Bhardwaj β Assistant Coach

Hrushikesh Deo β Analyst

Sajan Thakur β S&C

Asha Moseley β Physiotherapist Amber Harper β Masseur

2025 Seattle Orcas MLC Match Schedule

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland



June 14 β vs. Washington Freedom β 6 PM PT

June 16 β vs. Texas Super Kings β 6 PM PT June 18 β vs. MI New York β 6 PM PT

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas



June 22 β vs. LA Knight Riders β 3 PM CT

June 25 β vs. San Francisco Unicorns β 7 PM CT

June 27 β vs. MI New York β 7 PM CT June 28 β vs. LA Knight Riders β 7 PM CT

Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale



July 1 β vs. SF Unicorns β 7 PM ET

July 4 β vs. Washington Freedom β 7 PM ET July 5 β vs. Texas Super Kings β 7 PM ET

How to Watch

All Seattle Orcas matches will be broadcast live on:



Willow TV

Regional Sports Network FOX 13 ROOT Sports

Seattle Area Watch Parties

Cheer for the Orcas with fellow fans at official watch parties at:



Flatstick Pub, Seattle

Flatstick Pub, Redmond

Masthi Bar and Grill, Issaquah Kells Irish Pub, Pike Place Market

Tickets:

Learn more: seattleorcas

SOURCE The Seattle Orcas

