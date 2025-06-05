Seattle Orcas Launch Season 3 With A Bang -- Tickets On Sale Now For MLC 2025
SEATTLE , June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. The Seattle Orcas, America's Favorite Cricket Team, are back for Season 3 of Major League Cricket (MLC) - and this time, the West Coast gets a front-row seat. The Orcas open their 2025 campaign June 14 against Washington Freedom at the iconic Oakland Coliseum , marking their first-ever MLC matches played in Pacific Time.
Tickets for the highly-anticipated season are now on sale , starting at just $25 - a rare chance for fans to experience world-class T20 cricket up close and personal.
"Seattle is a global sports city, and the Orcas are proud to bring elite cricket to fans from the Pacific Northwest and beyond," said Hemant Dua , CEO of the Seattle Orcas. "This is our strongest squad yet - expect fireworks."
The Orcas will play their first three matches in Oakland before heading to Dallas and closing the regular season in Fort Lauderdale , a new MLC venue. From seasoned international stars to emerging homegrown talent, the Orcas' 2025 roster is loaded with power, precision, and Pacific Northwest pride.
Seattle Orcas 2025 MLC Squad
Batters:
-
David Warner (Captain) π¦πΊ
Steven Taylor πΊπΈ
Shimron Hetmyer π¬πΎ
Aaron Jones πΊπΈ
Wicket Keeper All-Rounders:
-
Heinrich Klaasen πΏπ¦
Rahul Jariwala πΊπΈ
Shayan Jhangir πΊπΈ
All-Rounders
-
Sujit Nayak πΊπΈ
Kyle Mayers π§π§
Sikandar Raza πΏπΌ
Gulbadin Naib π¦π«
Ali Sheikh πΊπΈ
Harmeet Singh πΊπΈ
Bowlers:
-
Fazalhaq Farooqi π¦π«
Obed McCoy π±π¨
Jasdeep Singh πΊπΈ
Cameron Gannon πΊπΈ
Ayan Desai πΊπΈ
Waqar Salamkheil π¦π«
Coaching Staff & Leadership:
-
Venugopal Rao β General Manager
Matthew Mott β Head Coach
Ian Bell β Batting Coach
Munaf Patel β Bowling Coach
Rishi Bhardwaj β Assistant Coach
Hrushikesh Deo β Analyst
Sajan Thakur β S&C
Asha Moseley β Physiotherapist
Amber Harper β Masseur
2025 Seattle Orcas MLC Match Schedule
Oakland Coliseum, Oakland
-
June 14 β vs. Washington Freedom β 6 PM PT
June 16 β vs. Texas Super Kings β 6 PM PT
June 18 β vs. MI New York β 6 PM PT
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
-
June 22 β vs. LA Knight Riders β 3 PM CT
June 25 β vs. San Francisco Unicorns β 7 PM CT
June 27 β vs. MI New York β 7 PM CT
June 28 β vs. LA Knight Riders β 7 PM CT
Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale
-
July 1 β vs. SF Unicorns β 7 PM ET
July 4 β vs. Washington Freedom β 7 PM ET
July 5 β vs. Texas Super Kings β 7 PM ET
How to Watch
All Seattle Orcas matches will be broadcast live on:
-
Willow TV
Regional Sports Network FOX 13
ROOT Sports
Seattle Area Watch Parties
Cheer for the Orcas with fellow fans at official watch parties at:
-
Flatstick Pub, Seattle
Flatstick Pub, Redmond
Masthi Bar and Grill, Issaquah
Kells Irish Pub, Pike Place Market
Tickets:
Learn more: seattleorcas
SOURCE The Seattle OrcasWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information βas isβ without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment