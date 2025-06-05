Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ΨΉΨ±Ψ¨Ω


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Seattle Orcas Launch Season 3 With A Bang -- Tickets On Sale Now For MLC 2025


2025-06-05 01:31:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE , June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. The Seattle Orcas, America's Favorite Cricket Team, are back for Season 3 of Major League Cricket (MLC) - and this time, the West Coast gets a front-row seat. The Orcas open their 2025 campaign June 14 against Washington Freedom at the iconic Oakland Coliseum , marking their first-ever MLC matches played in Pacific Time.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated season are now on sale , starting at just $25 - a rare chance for fans to experience world-class T20 cricket up close and personal.

"Seattle is a global sports city, and the Orcas are proud to bring elite cricket to fans from the Pacific Northwest and beyond," said Hemant Dua , CEO of the Seattle Orcas. "This is our strongest squad yet - expect fireworks."

The Orcas will play their first three matches in Oakland before heading to Dallas and closing the regular season in Fort Lauderdale , a new MLC venue. From seasoned international stars to emerging homegrown talent, the Orcas' 2025 roster is loaded with power, precision, and Pacific Northwest pride.

Seattle Orcas 2025 MLC Squad

Batters:

  • David Warner (Captain) π¦πΊ
  • Steven Taylor πΊπΈ
  • Shimron Hetmyer π¬πΎ
  • Aaron Jones πΊπΈ

Wicket Keeper All-Rounders:

  • Heinrich Klaasen πΏπ¦
  • Rahul Jariwala πΊπΈ
  • Shayan Jhangir πΊπΈ

All-Rounders

  • Sujit Nayak πΊπΈ
  • Kyle Mayers π§π§
  • Sikandar Raza πΏπΌ
  • Gulbadin Naib π¦π«
  • Ali Sheikh πΊπΈ
  • Harmeet Singh πΊπΈ

Bowlers:

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi π¦π«
  • Obed McCoy π±π¨
  • Jasdeep Singh πΊπΈ
  • Cameron Gannon πΊπΈ
  • Ayan Desai πΊπΈ
  • Waqar Salamkheil π¦π«

Coaching Staff & Leadership:

  • Venugopal Rao β General Manager
  • Matthew Mott β Head Coach
  • Ian Bell β Batting Coach
  • Munaf Patel β Bowling Coach
  • Rishi Bhardwaj β Assistant Coach
  • Hrushikesh Deo β Analyst
  • Sajan Thakur β S&C
  • Asha Moseley β Physiotherapist
  • Amber Harper β Masseur

2025 Seattle Orcas MLC Match Schedule

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland

  • June 14 β vs. Washington Freedom β 6 PM PT
  • June 16 β vs. Texas Super Kings β 6 PM PT
  • June 18 β vs. MI New York β 6 PM PT

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

  • June 22 β vs. LA Knight Riders β 3 PM CT
  • June 25 β vs. San Francisco Unicorns β 7 PM CT
  • June 27 β vs. MI New York β 7 PM CT
  • June 28 β vs. LA Knight Riders β 7 PM CT

Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

  • July 1 β vs. SF Unicorns β 7 PM ET
  • July 4 β vs. Washington Freedom β 7 PM ET
  • July 5 β vs. Texas Super Kings β 7 PM ET

How to Watch

All Seattle Orcas matches will be broadcast live on:

  • Willow TV
  • Regional Sports Network FOX 13
  • ROOT Sports

Seattle Area Watch Parties

Cheer for the Orcas with fellow fans at official watch parties at:

  • Flatstick Pub, Seattle
  • Flatstick Pub, Redmond
  • Masthi Bar and Grill, Issaquah
  • Kells Irish Pub, Pike Place Market

Tickets:
Learn more: seattleorcas

SOURCE The Seattle Orcas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05062025003732001241ID1109639391

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information βas isβ without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search