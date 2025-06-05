New Book 'The Why Behind The Buy' By Phil Masiello Redefines Modern Marketing Through The Lens Of Consumer Psychology
Drawing on over 30 years of experience and insights from building iconic eCommerce brands like 800razors and Raw Essentials Skin Care, Masiello takes readers behind the curtain of what actually drives purchase decisions in today's digital age. From Gen Z's desire for authenticity to Boomers' loyalty to trusted brands, The Why Behind the Buy unpacks the generational motivations shaping buyer behavior-and gives marketers the tools they need to connect meaningfully.
As founder of CrunchGrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency and host of Crunching Growth on e360tv, Masiello brings his trademark practicality and passion to this indispensable guide. The book features powerful case studies from brands like Glossier, Warby Parker, and Truff, and offers actionable strategies for driving engagement, elevating brand visibility, and building trust in a crowded marketplace.
Whether you're launching a startup, leading an established business, or rethinking your marketing strategy, this book will transform how you sell-by first showing you how to understand why people buy.
About the Author
Phil Masiello is a 4x exit entrepreneur, 3x best-selling author, and host of Crunching Growth on e360tv. As founder of CrunchGrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency, he helps emerging brands and startups achieve sustainable growth through innovative digital strategy, brand storytelling, and consumer behavior insights. His proven track record spans over two decades and includes leadership roles in several high-growth e-commerce ventures.
Availability
The Why Behind the Buy is now available on Amazon.
