Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Early Monsoon, Storm Forecast? Check Here

WB Weather News: Sunny skies from Thursday morning. What will the weather be like in Bengal on Thursday? Where is the possibility of rain? Know today's complete weather update.

Monsoon is likely to arrive in South Bengal after the scheduled date of June 10. The situation is likely to become favorable after June 12. The monsoon axis may advance from June 12. Meteorological Department estimates.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the active vortex of Bihar is shifting over North Bangladesh. Due to this, a lot of water vapor will enter Bengal. As a result, the amount of rain with thunderstorms will increase in Bengal on Thursday and Friday.

The temperature will decrease in South Bengal in the next two days. The temperature will rise again from Friday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast that the temperature may rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

There is a strong possibility of thunderstorms in seven districts of the state on Thursday. Murshidabad East and West Burdwan, East and West Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas districts may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with light winds in other districts including Kolkata. There is a risk of lightning.

On Thursday, June 5, the amount of thunderstorms will be higher in nine districts of South Bengal. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, North and South 24 Parganas and East and West Medinipur districts will experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain in the remaining districts of South Bengal.

Rain will continue in North Bengal for now. Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Uttar Dinajpur districts. 70 to 110 mm of rain may occur. Gusty winds will blow with rain in the remaining districts of North Bengal. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph may blow.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in all districts of North Bengal on Thursday, June 5. Light to moderate rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda districts. Along with this, gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in many districts of South Bengal on 6th and 7th. Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, West Medinipur, Jhargram. There is a possibility of light rain at one or two places in the remaining districts of South Bengal. There is a possibility of rain in some districts of North Bengal.

There is a possibility of rain in five districts of North Bengal on June 8. There is a possibility of scattered rain at some places in the remaining three districts. There is a possibility of scattered rain at one or two places in all the districts of South Bengal.