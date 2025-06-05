Centre To Distribute 3 Months' Ration In One Go: Who's Eligible And How To Apply

Your ration is due under the National Food Security Act. You'll receive rations if you have a card. Millions of people in the country are receiving government benefits through the ration project. Now, there's big news regarding this ration.

The central government delivers food items to the poor in remote areas of the country through rations. The ration project runs through the National Food Security Act.

Rations are usually given to those who have ration cards from government depots. The state government provides free monthly rations to ensure food security for poor and middle-class families in West Bengal.

Now, there's big news about that ration! You can now collect rations for June, July, and August all at once. You heard that right. The Modi government is giving out 3 months' worth of rations at once.

But yes, you have to meet some important conditions first. Otherwise, you won't get this benefit. In addition, those who are Primary Households (PHH) will be given a total of 15 kg of food grains in three months, as 5 kg of rice and wheat per month.

First, keep your ration card and Aadhaar card handy. Then go to the gov website and check if your ration card has e-KYC.

Then contact your local ration dealer for necessary information. Then, on the scheduled day, go to the ration shop and after biometric verification, you will receive three months' ration at once. But yes, don't forget to take the receipt.

As of now, the news is that rations will be given in West Bengal by June 15 and an additional 2 kg of pulses will be given per family. Also, rations will be distributed in Bihar between June 5 and 20, and 1 kg of soybean oil will be given per family.