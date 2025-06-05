Neha Kakkar Birthday Special: A Look At Her Journey From Jagratas To Bollywood

Neha Kakkar began her singing career at religious gatherings, while her father sold samosas to support the family. From humble beginnings, she rose to become one of Bollywood's top singers.

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar celebrates her 37th birthday on June 6th. Born in 1988, she faced many hardships early in life but rose to fame with her powerful voice and inspiring determination.

At just 4 years old, Neha Kakkar began singing devotional songs, earning a small amount to support her family. Her father sold samosas outside her school, struggling to make ends meet while nurturing Neha's musical talent.

At 11, Neha Kakkar participated in Indian Idol but was eliminated early. Though she didn't win, the experience sparked her passion and marked the beginning of her journey toward becoming a successful singer.

Neha's passion for singing never faded, even after early setbacks. In 2009, she gained attention with her remix track "Bareilly Ke Bazaar" and the "Blue Theme," marking the start of her rise in the music industry.

Now a renowned Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar commands fees of 12-15 lakhs per song, reflecting her immense popularity and success in the music industry.

Besides singing, Neha Kakkar judges popular reality shows and earns significantly from international concerts and brand endorsements. Her versatile career has made her one of the most sought-after personalities in the entertainment industry today.

Reports suggest Neha Kakkar's net worth ranges between 100 and 120 crore. Her success in singing, reality shows, international concerts, and endorsements has contributed significantly to her impressive financial growth over the years.

Neha Kakkar owns luxury cars including a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, Audi Q7, and BMW, collectively worth crores, reflecting her success and taste for high-end vehicles.