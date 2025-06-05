Thug Life Box Office Prediction Day 1: Kamal Haasan Film Expected To Shine On Opening Day

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life released today, with early predictions suggesting a strong first-day collection fueled by high audience anticipation and positive buzz.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life has been released worldwide, except in Karnataka, due to a language controversy. Advance bookings have reached around Rs 14 crore. This film marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam in 38 years, featuring music by A.R. Rahman.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life has been released on over 2,200 screens worldwide. It's a sentimental gangster drama. Along with Kamal, the film stars Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Abirami, and Nassar. Before its release in India, the film was screened in the US and Dubai. Fans who watched the film there are posting their reviews on X.

At the Thug Life music launch, Kamal Haasan's statement that Kannada originated from Tamil sparked controversy. Following protests from Kannada speakers, the film was banned in Karnataka. Kamal Haasan refused to apologize, so Thug Life wasn't released there, potentially causing a loss of ₹10-15 crore.

As Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's first collaboration since the masterpiece Nayakan, Thug Life is highly anticipated. With ₹14 crore from advance bookings, it's expected to have a strong opening day worldwide. The film is releasing in 1,000 theaters in the US. Film expert Sridhar Pillai predicts a $1 million opening day in the US. Ramesh Bala forecasts over ₹45 crore in India on the first day. Overall, Thug Life is expected to collect ₹50-60 crore on its first day.