Mercury Transit On Ekadashi: How It Impacts Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, And Capricorn

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi fasting falls on June 6th. This day is considered special for worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and seeking their blessings. On this special and auspicious day, Mercury, considered the representative of Vishnu among the planets, will transit into its own zodiac sign, Gemini. According to astrological calculations, on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 09:29 AM, Mercury will move from Taurus to Gemini. This is why this Nirjala Ekadashi is considered very special.

Mercury's transit in Gemini will bring financial prosperity and career growth for Taurus. You are likely to receive sudden financial gains. You will recover stuck money. There is also a possibility of getting good returns from investments. This time is especially beneficial for business people. You can proceed with new business deals and formulate financial plans.

For Gemini, this time can prove to be a period of success through speech and new beginnings. Your communication skills will improve significantly. There are strong chances of success in job interviews, business presentations, or any communication-related activity. You can impress people with your words. You may receive a promotion or new job opportunities. You will get full support from family members.

Mercury's transit in Gemini proves to be a time of recovering pending money and increasing peace and happiness at home for Virgo. Mercury is also the ruling planet of Virgo. This transit will increase your courage and wealth. There are signs of recovering old debts or stuck money. Happiness related to property or home will increase in the family. You may plan to buy a property or vehicle.

For Libra, this transit of Mercury is activating your luck. There is a strong possibility of getting work or money from abroad. Students can also get good news related to foreign education. New sources of income will be created. Don't miss opportunities related to foreign travel or foreign companies. The solution to any legal issue will be in your favor. Your mind will be happy due to good health.

For Capricorn, due to Mercury's transit in Gemini, career growth and respect will be attained. Your professional life will gain momentum. There is a possibility of promotion or higher status. There are also signs of getting a big project in business. Maintain good relations with senior officers. This is an excellent time to implement your plans.

