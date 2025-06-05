Pay $1,000 To Skip US Visa Line? Trump Administration Plans Fast-Track Tourist, Other Short Visa Interviews

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tourists and other non-immigrant visa applicants to the United States will soon be able to expedite their interviews by paying a hefty fee. A US official and an internal State Department memo reveal that the Trump administration is considering a $1,000 fee for fast-tracking these visa interview appointments. However, government lawyers warn that the plan could face legal issues.

Tourists and other short-term US visa applicants already pay a processing fee of $185. The new $1,000 option would provide a premium service to certain applicants to skip the queue and get faster visa interview appointments.

The proposed visa appointment fee, which has not been reported before, comes alongside Donald Trump's gold card plan. This plan would offer US citizenship for $5 million, granting faster access to those willing to pay.

| Trump's $5 million 'gold card' visa to be rolled out within a week: How to buy? Why are lawyers calling it 'high risk'?

The programme could arrive in pilot form as soon as December, the memo reviewed by Reuters said.

The State Department's legal team noted a 'high risk' associated with the proposal, and it would be rejected by the White House budget office or struck down in US courts.

Setting a fee above the cost to provide the service "is contrary to settled Supreme Court precedent," the memo said.

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesperson said, as reported by Reuters, that the department does not comment on internal documents and communications.

"The department's scheduling of non-immigrant visa interview appointments is dynamic, and we are continually working to improve our operations worldwide," the spokesperson said.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has aggressively cracked down on immigration, including revoking some student visas and increasing scrutiny of all visa applicants. The State Department issued 10.4 million non-immigrant visas in fiscal year 2023, including 5.9 million tourist visas, according to the agency's most recent annual report.

| Why did Donald Trump order a ban on travellers from 12 countries?

International travel spending in the United States is expected to decline about 7% in 2025 as opposition to Trump's policies and a strong dollar prompt foreign visitors to opt for other destinations, the World Travel and Tourism Council said in May.

(With inputs from Reuters)