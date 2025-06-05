Officially Licensed Volkswagen Bus Tissue Case 'Tokyo Edition' Now Available From CAMSHOP.JP

Officially Licensed Volkswagen Bus Tissue Case“Tokyo Edition” Now Available from CAMSHOP

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Co., Ltd., the company behind the popular“vehicle-themed” lifestyle brand CAMSHOP , has released a new product: the VW Bus Tissue Case + Cup Holder, Tokyo Edition.

This officially licensed Volkswagen Type 1 Bus-shaped tissue case features authentic details and a playful twist, making it a perfect item for interior decoration, daily use, or as a Tokyo-themed souvenir.

Product Page: ?mode=f92

Iconic Design Meets Everyday Utility

Designed to resemble a Volkswagen Type 1 (T1) microbus, this functional tissue case delivers both charm and practicality.

The Tokyo Edition features an exclusive color and design motif inspired by the vibrant culture of Japan's capital city.

Compatible with most soft-pack tissue refills

Working wheels and detailed exterior – just like a large model car

Includes a removable cup holder that can also be used as a pen stand or smartphone holder

Whether you place it in a car, office, or home, it adds a unique and cheerful accent to any space.

Perfect for Souvenirs, Gifts, or Personal Use

This product is especially popular as a gift or Japan-themed souvenir.

Its compact size and well-built form make it suitable for all ages, whether you're a Volkswagen fan, stationery lover, or design enthusiast.

Product Specifications

Product Name: VW Bus Tissue Case + Cup Holder – Tokyo Edition

Dimensions (Approx.):

Main Unit: 266mm × 113mm × 119mm

Package: 290mm × 130mm × 135mm

Weight (Approx.):

Main Unit: 350g

With Package: 550g

Material: ABS resin

Country of Manufacture: China

License: Official Volkswagen Licensed Product

About CAMSHOP

CAMSHOP is a Japanese brand specializing in fun and functional "vehicle-themed" goods, operated by Faith Co., Ltd.

The brand offers a wide range of officially licensed products inspired by beloved automobiles, blending nostalgia with daily utility.

Official Website:

Newsletter: secure/?mode=mailmaga&shop_id=PA01299043

X (Twitter):

Instagram:







Company Information

Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: ...

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and holidays)

MAKIKO FUNAMOTO

FAITH Inc.

+ +81 76-287-6593

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.