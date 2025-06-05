Millet Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Insights & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The worldwide millet market is experiencing consistent expansion, propelled by heightened consumer knowledge regarding the health advantages of millet consumption. Millets are abundant in important nutrients, gluten-free, and possess a low glycemic index, rendering them appropriate for health-conscious individuals and those with dietary limitations. The increasing incidence of lifestyle-related disorders has intensified the desire for healthier grain alternatives such as millets. Government measures advocating sustainable agriculture and the incorporation of millets into public distribution systems have further facilitated market expansion.

Moreover, the resilience of millets to arid environments and their low water needs render them a favoured crop in areas with climate change adversities. The market is benefiting from the rising incorporation of millets in diverse food products, such as baked goods, snacks, and drinks, addressing customers' changing tastes and preferences. The proliferation of online shopping platforms has enhanced the availability of millet-based products to a wider audience.

Market Dynamics Government programs advocating for millet agriculture drive market growth

Government measures are crucial in advancing millet cultivation and consumption, stimulating market expansion. Recognising millets' nutritional worth and environmental advantages, numerous countries have instituted laws and initiatives to promote their cultivation and incorporation into diets. The Indian government has actively promoted millets. The designation of 2023 as the "International Year of Millets" sought to enhance knowledge of the health advantages of millets and encourage their incorporation into everyday diets. Moreover, financial incentives and assistance for farmers growing millets have been implemented to enhance production.

In September 2024, India launched a ₹750 crore ($90 million) 'AgriSure' fund to promote agricultural businesses, particularly those concentrating on millet cultivation and processing facilities.

Globally, entities such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have acknowledged the significance of millets in attaining food security and nutritional objectives. The FAO's One Country One Priority (OCOP) initiative has designated millets as a key agricultural commodity for India to foster sustainable production and consumption of climate-resilient millets. These programs not only assist farmers and encourage sustainable agriculture but also address the increasing consumer demand for healthy and nutritious food options, propelling the expansion of the worldwide millet market.

Incorporation of millets into carbon credit systems creates tremendous opportunities

Incorporating millets into carbon credit systems offers a substantial possibility for the worldwide millet market. Millets are intrinsically sustainable crops, necessitating reduced water and exhibiting greater resilience to climate change than other grains. These attributes render millets exceptional candidates for regenerative agriculture approaches, emphasising enhancing soil health and sequestering carbon. During the Millets Summit 2025, stakeholders deliberated about utilising carbon credits via regenerative agriculture to improve the economic sustainability of millet cultivation. Farmers can generate carbon credits and create an additional income stream by implementing environmentally sustainable practices that trap carbon in the soil. This method not only enhances environmental sustainability but also bolsters the economic well-being of farmers.

Moreover, with rigorous global laws such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) anticipated to be fully implemented by 2026, there is a growing necessity for provable sustainability credentials in agricultural exports. Incorporating millets into carbon credit systems can augment their attractiveness in global markets, creating new expansion opportunities. The convergence of sustainable agriculture and carbon finance presents a significant opportunity to enhance millet cultivation and market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the worldwide millet market, accounting for over 60% of the share in 2025, predominantly influenced by India, China, and Nepal. India continues to be the foremost producer and consumer, bolstered by efforts such as the“Millets for Health” goal and governmental incentives for millet cultivators. The Indian Ministry of Agriculture reported a 12% increase in millet production year-over-year in 2025. The health-conscious urban populace in China has propelled a rise in millet consumption within functional foods and beverages. National nutrition initiatives have incorporated millet into healthcare facilities and educational institutions. In the interim, Nepal advocates for millet cultivation to diminish reliance on rice imports. Public-private partnerships, particularly with agritech companies, are enhancing millet value chains. These characteristics render the Asia-Pacific region crucial to the manufacturing and innovation of millet-based products.

Key Highlights



The global millet market size was valued at USD 11.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 11.76 billion in 2025 to USD 16.93 billion in 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into pearl millet, finger millet, proso millet, foxtail millet, and others (barnyard, little, kodo millet). Pearl millet remains the most widely cultivated millet globally, especially in arid and semi-arid regions, due to its exceptional drought tolerance.

By Nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional millet segment dominates the market due to its widespread cultivation, affordability, and higher yields.

By Application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, bakery, snacks, breakfast cereals, beverages, animal feed, nutraceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics. Food and beverage applications dominate the millet market, comprising over 70% of demand, fueled by health-conscious consumers seeking gluten-free, high-fibre, and nutrient-dense alternatives.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, speciality stores, convenience stores, and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead the millet distribution landscape due to broad product visibility, consumer trust, and centralised purchasing behaviour. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Bayer Crop Science AG, Nestlé S.A., NH Foods Ltd., Bonn Group of Industries, ITC Limited, Wholsum Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ivar Agro, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., Brett-Young Seeds Limited, Ernst Conservation Seeds, Roundstone Native Seed Company, Seedway LLC, Dharani FaMCooP Ltd., and others.

Recent Developments



In May 2025, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, India, announced plans to boost millet production by procuring grains directly from farmers and supporting cultivation with quality seeds, fertilisers, and incentives. The initiative aims to enhance farmer welfare and promote sustainable agriculture. In October 2024 ,Hyderabad-based startup Troo Good secured $9 million in funding to enhance its infrastructure, distribution, and product innovation. Selling over 3 million millet snack units daily, the company aims to solidify its presence in the healthy snacks market.

Segmentation

By Product TypePearl MilletFinger MilletProso MilletFoxtail MilletOthers (Barnyard, Little, Kodo Millet)By NatureOrganicConventionalBy ApplicationFood & BeverageBakerySnacksBreakfast CerealsBeveragesAnimal FeedNutraceuticalsPersonal Care & CosmeticsBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets/HypermarketsOnline RetailSpeciality StoresConvenience StoresOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report