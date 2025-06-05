Ukrainian Troops Use Drones To Rescue Comrades From Encirclement In Donetsk Region
"On the Kostiantynivka-Pokrovsk route, comrades from the 91st separate anti-tank battalion found themselves surrounded-four Russians were already preparing to storm the building. But the enemy's plans were completely ruined by an FPV drone : instead of an attack, the enemy began to panic. They fled, hid, and scattered across the field. But the drone hit its target precisely. And the cluster munition finished off those who miraculously managed to survive," reads the caption to the video.Read also: AFU took control of Russian stronghold in Kursk region
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian National Guard's“Charter” brigade evacuated a wounded comrade using a ground-based robotic complex.
Photo: heroesukraine
