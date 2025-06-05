Ukrainian Chief-1 Drone System Approved For AFU Use

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, according to Ukrinform, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense .

“This drone is designed to destroy enemy aircraft or manpower with a module that fires shotgun shells. Chief-1 has a lightweight and durable frame, powerful engines, high maneuverability, and a design suitable for aerial combat,” the report said.

As noted, the drones are equipped with automatic recognition systems and can achieve the optimal distance for hitting a target. In addition, they can fire in manual or automatic mode, as well as destroy enemy FPVs, bombers, individual models of spotters, and scouts.

The Ministry of Defense reminded manufacturers of weapons and military equipment that useful information on the procedure for codifying new models of weapons and military equipment can be found at the link .

As reported by Ukrinform, in May, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the army more than 130 new models of weapons and equipment, about 80% of which are domestic developments.

Photo: Ministry of Defense