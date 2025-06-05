Russian Air Strike Hits Kherson, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At this moment, one casualty is known. Preliminary reports indicate that a 74-year-old man suffered an explosive injury,” the report said.

The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital. Currently, doctors are examining him and providing medical assistance.

One killed, one wounded indrone attack

Earlier it was reported that the day before in Kherson, two civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Dnipro district: a 75-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.