Russian Air Strike Hits Kherson, One Wounded


2025-06-05 01:05:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At this moment, one casualty is known. Preliminary reports indicate that a 74-year-old man suffered an explosive injury,” the report said.

The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital. Currently, doctors are examining him and providing medical assistance.

Read also: One killed, one wounded in Kherson drone attack

Earlier it was reported that the day before in Kherson, two civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Dnipro district: a 75-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.

