Russian Air Strike Hits Kherson, One Wounded
“At this moment, one casualty is known. Preliminary reports indicate that a 74-year-old man suffered an explosive injury,” the report said.
The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital. Currently, doctors are examining him and providing medical assistance.Read also: One killed, one wounded in Kherson drone attack
Earlier it was reported that the day before in Kherson, two civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Dnipro district: a 75-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.
