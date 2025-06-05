Gohero Warns Knoxville Homeowners Of Summer Electrical Fire Hazards

MENAFN - GetNews)



Local Experts Urge Electrical Inspections as Rising Temperatures Strain Home Systems

Knoxville, TN - June 5, 2025 - As summer temperatures soar across East Tennessee, GoHero Home Services is urging local homeowners to take precautions against electrical fire hazards that often spike during the hottest months of the year. From overworked air conditioning units to outdated breaker panels, electrical systems are under increased stress, putting homes at higher risk for dangerous malfunctions.

"Many homes in Knoxville are running appliances, ceiling fans, and HVAC systems around the clock," says a lead technician from GoHero. "That constant electrical demand can overheat wiring, trip breakers, or, in worst cases, start fires. A quick inspection now could prevent a disaster later."







Summer Inspections Could Prevent Fires

GoHero Home Services is encouraging homeowners to schedule a comprehensive electrical safety inspection, especially if their home is more than 20 years old or if they've recently added new appliances. The company's licensed electricians are trained to identify outdated panels, loose wiring, improperly grounded outlets, and other hidden fire hazards that often go unnoticed.

Electrical fires account for nearly 51,000 home fires annually, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Many are preventable with early intervention.

Limited-Time Summer Safety Offer

To help protect the Knoxville community this summer, GoHero is offering limited-time discounts on electrical safety inspections and priority scheduling for urgent electrical issues.

Services Provided by GoHero Include:



Electrical panel assessments

Wiring and outlet testing

Circuit breaker replacement

Whole-home surge protection Smart home integration and load balancing



Knoxville residents are encouraged to act now and book a summer inspection before peak usage causes serious problems. Whether it's troubleshooting or preventive work, GoHero delivers peace of mind with every job, backed by a Trusted Professional Electrician team that puts safety first.

Contact Information & Scheduling

For more information or to schedule a service, visit:

GoHeroNow

Or call: 865-224-8639

About GoHero Home Services

GoHero Home Services, based in Knoxville, TN, is a trusted provider of electrical, plumbing, and HVAC services for residential and commercial clients. Known for fast response times and reliable workmanship, GoHero continues to be the community's first call for licensed and insured home repair experts.