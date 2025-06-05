HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU Announces Participation In TOKYO PRIDE 2025 Exhibit As An Ally Hotel That Ensures Guests Can Stay As Their True Selves

Aiming to become a hotel where all customers can be true to their identity during their stay, in line with the diversity of Shinjuku's Kabukicho

Initiatives of HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

As a hub for visitors to fully enjoy the city life, HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel of Kabukicho, Shinjuku promotes many D&I (diversity and inclusion) initiatives-as seen in its colorful hotel logo, which represents the diversity and vast array of encounters available in this city. As part of these efforts, we aspire to be a hotel that ensures that all guests-including those of all sexual orientations and identities-can stay comfortably as their true selves. We are also working to lay groundwork for a workplace that allows our diverse associates to perform and excel as their genuine selves, as well as engage in assertive employment of LGBTQ+ talent.

Our Commitment to Inclusion: Pride Month Actions at HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU

For the entire month of June, our associates will wear badges of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), a network of LGBTQ+ welcoming tourism businesses of which our hotel is registered as a member. We will also feature associates on our official social media account each day to showcase their own actions of solidarity.

"Rainbow" Menu to be offered at hotel restaurant

At the hotel restaurant, we will offer a special rainbow menu, inspired by the idea of incorporating rainbows into our everyday lives.

Overview of Rainbow Menu

Rainbow with Melty Chocolate Fondant

Puff of Cloud Ice Candy

Service Location: JAM17 DINING

Service Hours: 11:30 am - 10:00 pm (L.O. 9:00 pm)

Price: 1,800 yen (incl. service charge and consumption tax)

Rainbow Donut

Service Location: JAM17 GELATERIA

Service Dates: Sunday, 1 June - Monday, 30 June 2025

Service Hours: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Price: 350 yen (incl. consumption tax)

*Only available while stocks last

Rainbow Cocktail

Service Location: JAM17 BAR

Service Dates: through Monday, 30 June

Service Hours: Happy Hour 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Price: 1,000 yen each (incl. service charge and consumption tax)

Menu: Raspberry Mimosa, Vodka Sunrise, Lemon Drop Martini, Blue Lemonade, Melon Ball, Purple Rain, Pinky Peach

For more details, visit:

Booth exhibit at TOKYO PRIDE 2025 Pride Festival

TOKYO PRIDE 2025 is Japan's largest LGBTQ+ event organized by the NPO corporation Tokyo Rainbow Pride. HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU has been a participant since two years ago, and this year, we will be booth exhibitors within the Pride Festival held at Yoyogi Park on Saturday, 7 June and Sunday, 8 June.

Visitors will be welcomed by our associates at the booth, where they can share posts relating to the TOKYO PRIDE exhibit from our official social media account, and the space will be used as a place to call for action as allies. Visitors can also participate in games that feature prizes such as hotel accommodations, dinner vouchers, and our hotel's original merchandise.

Pride Festival Exhibit Overview

Dates: Saturday, 7 June and Sunday, 8 June 2025 at 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Location: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza and Outdoor Stage

Exhibit Contents: Games featuring prizes like hotel accommodations and dinner vouchers; subject to visitors who share posts from our official social media account

*Prizes available in limited quantity. Please note prizes are only available while supplies last

TOKYO PRIDE 2025 Official Website:

Lighting up Tokyu Kabukicho Tower with rainbow colors



Featuring Japan's largest scale LGBTQ+ event within the tower's ZEROTOKYO



As the location of the hotel, Tokyu Kabukicho Tower will be lit up in rainbow colors from Sunday, 1 June to Monday, 30 June 2025 to represent and respect gender diversity.

Overview

Dates: Sunday, 1 June – Monday, 30 June 2025

Light-up Hours: 7:00 pm –

Additionally, the tower's nightclub ZEROTOKYO-which is one of the largest nightclubs in Japan-will host the LGBTQ+ event AGARTHA.

Overview

Date: Saturday, 7 June 2025 Opens at 11:00 pm

Location: ZEROTOKYO (Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Floors B1-B4)

*Persons under 20 years of age are not permitted to enter

Official website:



Overview of Food & Dining

JAM17 DINING

A dining experience fully infused with groove, where the five senses are all stimulated in an open kitchen space overflowing in a live music type of atmosphere. The stone oven in the center of the kitchen has a gentle, high heat. Our kitchen carefully selects only the freshest ingredients like Miura vegetables, sourcing carefully grown local foods produced in the four seasons of the Kanto region. Please enjoy our menu packed with umami using stone oven cooking.

Hours: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm (L.O. 9:00 pm)

Seating: 132 seats (incl. private room seating up to 15 persons max)

JAM17 BAR

A bar for relaxing after experiencing art and entertainment, amidst the ambiance of Kabukicho, Shinjuku history. Immerse your senses in the excitement designed by the bar's music, lighting, and rooftop environment for an elevated cocktail experience.

Hours: 5:00 pm – 2:00 am (L.O. 1:00 am)

Seating: 11 seats + standing

JAM17 GELATERIA

Ethically enjoy the vividly colorful, high quality gelato with the natural flavors of fresh ingredients. A recreation space bustling at the entrance to the city social spot, overlooking downtown skyscrapers.

Hours: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Seating: Takeout only

Reservations/Inquiries 81 3 6233 8217



Photos are for illustrative purposes only

Menus are subject to change depending on the availability of ingredients

All prices include service charge (13%) and consumption tax (10%). Takeout products include consumption tax (8%)

Business hours and details are subject to change Information included in this press release is current as of the date of announcement. Please note that it may differ from the latest information

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

Contact persons: Chika Ayabe (Public Relations/ Marketing Department)

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 81 3 6233 7693

SOURCE HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel