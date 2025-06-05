Delegation Meets EU Representatives In Belgium, Conveys India's Firm Resolve Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, June 5 (IANS) The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by senior BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held a series of high-level engagements in Belgium with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), emphasising India's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation visited the European Parliament and met with MEPs from the Delegation for Relations with India, the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), and the Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE).

During the meetings, the Indian team provided a detailed briefing on the persistent issue of cross-border terrorism targeting India, particularly highlighting the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and India's measured and strategic response through Operation Sindoor.

The discussions at the Parliament also revolved around strengthening India-EU strategic cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, while broader themes such as high-level diplomatic engagements and deeper parliamentary exchanges were also addressed.

According to the Indian Embassy, "Taking India's strong message against terrorism to the world, members of All-Party Delegation met with Members of European Parliament (MEPs) and discussed combating terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, global peace, and deepening of India-EU ties."

The European Union unequivocally condemned the brutal attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with India.

"The EU side was briefed about the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack and the calibrated and targeted response of India through Operation Sindoor, giving the message of zero tolerance to terrorism. MEPs expressed their solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," the embassy added.

The Indian delegation also engaged with some of Brussels' prominent think tanks and strategic experts, exchanging views on the global terror landscape and New Delhi's expectations from the EU in tackling such threats.

These discussions further reinforced shared views on the necessity of a coordinated global response to terrorism.

"During our visit to Brussels, my colleagues from the all-party delegation and I engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the scourge of terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism targeting India. We deliberated on India's counter-terrorism initiatives, notably including Operation Sindoor, with prominent think tanks in the region. Our interaction underscored a unified and unambiguous stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism," Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a post on X.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Gulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Furthermore, the delegates interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who expressed their deep solidarity with the victims of recent terrorist attacks and backed India's strong and principled stance against terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy.

The Indian parliamentarians underscored the vital role of the diaspora in amplifying India's voice on the global stage.

On Wednesday, the delegation commenced its programme by paying floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy -- a solemn reaffirmation of India's enduring commitment to the principles of peace, non-violence, and universal brotherhood.

After concluding visits to France, Italy, Denmark, and the UK, the Indian delegation is in Belgium as a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and the continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.