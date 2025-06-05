CIM Goyal Invites French Defence Aerospace Industry For Make In India

MENAFN - KNN India)In a bid to strengthen economic collaboration, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the potential for India to assist French businesses in enhancing their manufacturing competitiveness and expanding into global markets.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting in Paris on June 4, 2025, Goyal highlighted the opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership that leverages India's manufacturing capabilities and skilled workforce.

He encouraged French companies to consider setting up manufacturing bases in India, particularly in the aerospace and defense sectors, to tap into the country's growing market and skilled talent pool.

Goyal noted that the current bilateral trade between India and France, valued at USD 15 billion, is balanced but "suboptimal" given the economic strengths of both nations.

He proposed increased collaboration in sectors such as aerospace, electric vehicles, renewable energy, agriculture, and digital technology.

The minister also suggested the establishment of a working group on artificial intelligence to enhance engagement in emerging technologies.

Highlighting India's robust manufacturing ecosystem, Goyal pointed to initiatives like the 'Make in India' program and the National Manufacturing Mission, which aim to integrate India more effectively into global value chains and generate employment opportunities.

The minister also addressed the ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the European Union, urging businesses on both sides to actively participate in expanding the economic relationship.

He acknowledged the regulatory challenges within the EU and emphasised the need for collaborative solutions to facilitate smoother trade operations.

As India and France celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and 25 years of strategic partnership, Goyal's remarks underscore a shared vision for deeper economic integration and mutual growth.

(KNN Bureau)