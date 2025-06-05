Venture Access Labs Platform Launched To Bridge Technology-Manufacturing Gap

MENAFN - KNN India)The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) launched the Venture Access Labs platform on Tuesday in partnership with venture capital fund Caret Capital, establishing a new framework to connect Indian electronics and manufacturing companies with technology startups.

The initiative addresses the persistent gap between emerging technologies and established manufacturing operations across the country.

The platform targets manufacturers seeking innovations in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things applications, energy efficiency, and materials science.

Venture Access Labs will encompass multiple business functions including procurement, planning, manufacturing, supply chain management, finance, human resources, legal operations, and environmental, social, and governance considerations.

Salil Kapoor, Co-Founder and Chief Mentor, Venture Access Labs, identified insufficient research and development spending as a critical challenge facing Indian companies.

He noted that domestic R&D investment levels remain below international averages, creating obstacles for companies aspiring to develop globally competitive products.

The platform aims to address this funding gap by facilitating partnerships between manufacturers and technology innovators, thereby reducing financial pressures on individual companies while increasing overall ecosystem investment in research and development.

The association will establish an innovation directory containing comprehensive information about startups, technology innovators, disruptors, and incubators.

This directory will catalog domain expertise, use case applications, and specific problems each entity addresses, enabling direct connections between manufacturers and relevant technology providers.

Venture Access Labs expects to facilitate three cohorts of startups annually across various technological domains.

The collaboration with Caret Capital, which focuses on early-stage startup investments, will provide Indian manufacturers with access to a curated pipeline of global startups and emerging technologies aligned with specific industry requirements.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo emphasised that the platform will accelerate India's electronics manufacturing capabilities and enhance global competitiveness to capture increased international market share.

