Industry Ministry Allows Import Of Select Syrian Goods Under New Licensing Rules
The decision is effective as of May 7, and permits certain items to enter the Kingdom under an official import licensing system, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Newly approved imports consist of household electric fans including table, floor, wall and ceiling models with motors up to 125 watts, electric hair dryers, meat and poultry preparation machines, household blenders and juicers and date molasses.
The list also comprises equipment for sorting and cleaning agricultural products, such as eggs and fruits, as well as devices for processing fruits, nuts and vegetables.
Jordan will also allow the import of sterilisation equipment for medical, surgical and laboratory use, as well as temporarily preserved olives and cucumbers that are not yet ready for consumption, and other preserved, non-frozen vegetables that are not stored in vinegar, acetic acid or sugar.
This decision is part of Jordan's "broader" efforts to manage trade with Syria while ensuring oversight through a licensing framework that supports local market needs.
