2025-06-05 12:21:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - VersaBank : Today announced that cash dividends in the amount of $0.025 per Common Share of the Bank have been declared for the quarter ending July 31, payable as of July 31, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 4. VersaBank shares T are trading down $0,.84 at $15.01.

