2025-06-05 12:21:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - Vox Royalty Corp. : Reports that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vox Royalty Australia Pty Ltd, has been served with a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim that has been commenced in the Supreme Court of Western Australia pursuant to which Vox Australia has been named as a second defendant. Vox Royalty Corp. shares T are trading down $0.18 at $4.70.

