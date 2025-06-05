Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:56 AM EST - Marimaca Copper Corp. : Announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of an aggregate of 5,311,416 common shares of the Company at a price of C$4.60 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $24,433,000. Marimaca Copper Corp. shares T are trading up $0.56 at $5.35.

