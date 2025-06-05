Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2025-06-05 12:21:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:09 AM EST - Invesque Inc. : Has completed the previously announced sale of 20 seniors housing communities managed by Commonwealth Senior Living, LLC, together with the Company's majority ownership stake in Commonwealth. Invesque Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.11.

